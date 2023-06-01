It should be a favorable 2023 season for the Cincinnati Bengals, as they sport an over/under of 11.5 wins.

Bengals: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 11.5 +110 -130 47.6%

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati compiled a 12-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six Bengals games hit the over.

Cincinnati ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Bengals went 6-1 at home last year and 6-3 away from home.

As underdogs, Cincinnati picked up only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-3 record when favored.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow collected 4,475 passing yards (279.7 per game) with a 68.3% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also had 257 rushing yards on 75 carries and five touchdowns.

Joe Mixon took 210 carries for 814 rushing yards a season ago (58.1 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He also caught 60 passes for 441 yards and two TDs.

Last season Ja'Marr Chase grabbed 87 passes for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

Last season, Trey Hendrickson put up 8.0 sacks, 6.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Germaine Pratt picked off two passes while adding 98 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended a season ago.

Cincinnati 2023 Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Bengals will be playing the 17th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Cincinnati will suit up for 10 games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (four of those teams won 12 or more games and four of them picked up fewer than six wins).

The Bengals will see eight returning playoff teams on their schedule this year and play seven teams with negative playoff odds for the 2023 season.

Bengals Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -285

-285 Odds to Win the AFC North: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

