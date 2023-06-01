The Indianapolis Colts' over/under for 2023 checks in at 6.5 wins, meaning that a playoff run is a longshot.

Colts: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -135 +115 57.4%

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Colts games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis totaled 311.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 15th, allowing 334.0 yards per game.

Last year the Colts won only two games at home and twice away from home.

As favorites last season Indianapolis recorded only one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won just once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.

Colts Impact Players

Gardner Minshew threw for 663 yards last season (132.6 per game) while completing 57.9% of his passes (44-for-76), with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jonathan Taylor ran for 861 yards on 192 attempts (78.3 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns a season ago.

Michael Pittman Jr. grabbed 99 passes for 925 yards last season with four touchdowns. He was targeted 141 times, and averaged 57.8 receiving yards.

DeForest Buckner showed out with an impressive stat line of 8.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 74 tackles last year.

Rodney Thomas II picked off four passes and tacked on 50 tackles and six passes defended last season.

Indianapolis 2023 Strength of Schedule

The Colts are playing the fourth-easiest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last season).

Indianapolis will suit up for five games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one of those teams won 12 or more games and three of them picked up fewer than six wins).

The Colts have five games scheduled against teams that made the postseason last year, and five games against teams favored to make the playoffs in 2023.

Colts Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +360

+360 Odds to Win the AFC South: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

