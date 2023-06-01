On Thursday, Curt Casali (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is batting .154 with five walks.

Casali has had a base hit in seven of 20 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.

Casali has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .208 AVG .091 .240 OBP .333 .208 SLG .091 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/0 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 11 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings