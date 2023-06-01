The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .426.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
  • In 40 of 55 games this season (72.7%) India has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
  • Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (7.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • India has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (29.1%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (7.3%).
  • He has scored in 36 games this season (65.5%), including eight multi-run games (14.5%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.348 AVG .273
.455 OBP .324
.623 SLG .303
13 XBH 2
3 HR 0
13 RBI 4
11/12 K/BB 13/5
4 SB 3
28 GP 27
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%)
21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (55.6%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Sale (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.72 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.72 ERA ranks 58th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
