The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .426.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

In 40 of 55 games this season (72.7%) India has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (7.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

India has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (29.1%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (7.3%).

He has scored in 36 games this season (65.5%), including eight multi-run games (14.5%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 28 GP 27 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (55.6%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

