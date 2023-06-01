Thursday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (28-27) versus the Cincinnati Reds (26-29) at Fenway Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 1.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Chris Sale (5-2, 4.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (1-4, 4.18 ERA).

Reds vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Reds have had a spread listed in five of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Reds have won in 19, or 45.2%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 11-12 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (256 total), Cincinnati is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.95 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule