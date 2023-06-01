Reds vs. Red Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+140). Boston (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.
Reds vs. Red Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-165
|+140
|9
|-120
|+100
|-1.5
|+115
|-140
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The Reds have covered the runline in the five of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
Discover More About This Game
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been victorious in 19, or 45.2%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati is 6-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 31 of 55 chances this season.
- The Reds are 5-2-0 against the spread in their seven games that had a posted line this season.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-14
|12-15
|10-14
|16-15
|13-23
|13-6
