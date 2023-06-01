Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Red Sox on June 1, 2023
Jonathan India is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds play at Fenway Park on Thursday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).
Reds vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
India Stats
- India has 15 doubles, five home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashing .282/.369/.426 so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 58 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .289/.356/.498 slash line on the year.
- Steer has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 26
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Sale Stats
- Chris Sale (5-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Sale has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Sale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|at Padres
|May. 20
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 13
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|1
|at Phillies
|May. 5
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|6.1
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 20 walks and 21 RBI (60 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .294/.368/.456 so far this year.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
