The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (hitting .231 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, seven walks and five RBI), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .251 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 52 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of them.

He has homered in two of 52 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 34.6% of his games this season, Stephenson has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 26 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

