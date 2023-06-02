Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Curt Casali (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Explore More About This Game
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is batting .164 with a double and five walks.
- Casali has picked up a hit in eight games this year (38.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Casali has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five games this season (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.208
|AVG
|.091
|.240
|OBP
|.333
|.208
|SLG
|.091
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.68), 37th in WHIP (1.194), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
