The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .245 with eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

In 28 of 50 games this year (56.0%) Fraley has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (8.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has had an RBI in 21 games this season (42.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.0%.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 27 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (40.7%)

