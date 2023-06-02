The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman and his .588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman has seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .291.
  • Newman has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this season (25 of 37), with more than one hit 10 times (27.0%).
  • In 37 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • Newman has driven in a run in 11 games this season (29.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 of 37 games (37.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.264 AVG .182
.286 OBP .229
.396 SLG .182
3 XBH 0
2 HR 0
10 RBI 2
8/1 K/BB 2/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 18
14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
