Friday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (26-30) going head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) at 5:10 PM ET (on June 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (4-4, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 7-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Reds have put together a 5-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those contests).

The Reds have come away with 19 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (258 total runs).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule