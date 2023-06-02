How to Watch the Reds vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 5:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Discover More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 43 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati ranks 14th in the majors with 258 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Reds rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.01 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.463 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Brandon Williamson (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Williamson has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-8
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
