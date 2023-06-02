Corbin Burnes will take the hill for the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) on Friday, June 2 versus the Cincinnati Reds (26-30), who will answer with Brandon Williamson. The first pitch will be thrown at 5:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Brewers have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +135. The total is 10 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.68 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.02 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 4-5 (44.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

Over the last 10 games, the Brewers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (44.2%) in those contests.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 9-10 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 7-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+290) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Jonathan India 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

