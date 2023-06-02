Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Jonathan India and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Friday, starting at 5:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

India Stats

India has 15 doubles, five home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .277/.363/.418 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 59 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .289/.358/.500 on the year.

Steer heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (4-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 vs. Astros May. 22 5.0 7 5 5 5 2 at Cardinals May. 17 6.0 8 3 3 7 1 vs. Royals May. 12 6.0 2 0 0 7 4 at Giants May. 5 6.0 4 5 2 5 3

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .253/.347/.397 so far this season.

Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with six walks.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

