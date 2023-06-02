Matt McLain takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (26-30) game against the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27), at 5:10 PM ET on Friday, at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (4-4) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.68 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.02 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.02 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings during three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .222 to opposing batters.

Williamson is looking to record his second start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will hand the ball to Burnes (4-4) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.

Burnes has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

