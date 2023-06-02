Following one round of play at the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Davis Riley leads (-5). Watch the second round from Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 72/7,571 yards

Par 72/7,571 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Davis Riley 1st -5 67 Matt Wallace 2nd -4 68 Mark Hubbard 3rd -3 69 Shane Lowry 3rd -3 69 Adam Hadwin 3rd -3 69

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 12:53 PM ET Hole 1 Viktor Hovland (-1/17th), Scottie Scheffler (+2/59th), Emiliano Grillo (-1/17th) 1:17 PM ET Hole 1 Sam Burns (-1/17th), Rickie Fowler (E/33rd), Si Woo Kim (-1/17th) 8:36 AM ET Hole 1 Sam Ryder (-1/17th), Kevin Streelman (+7/108th), Adam Schenk (+3/72nd) 1:53 PM ET Hole 1 Akshay Bhatia (+1/48th), Sam Bennett (-1/17th), Aaron Rai (+2/59th) 12:00 PM ET Hole 10 Peter Malnati (+6/104th), Robby Shelton (+3/72nd), Danny Willett (-3/3rd) 8:41 AM ET Hole 10 Andrew Putnam (-1/17th), Justin Lower (+5/93rd), Alex Smalley (+8/112th) 7:05 AM ET Hole 10 Ryan Fox (+5/93rd), Will Gordon (+6/104th), Eric Cole (+3/72nd) 12:17 PM ET Hole 1 Denny McCarthy (-1/17th), Patrick Rodgers (-2/10th), Byeong-Hun An (E/33rd) 1:24 PM ET Hole 10 Stewart Cink (+1/48th), Luke List (+1/48th), J.J. Spaun (E/33rd) 1:00 PM ET Hole 10 Lanto Griffin (+1/48th), Matt Kuchar (+7/108th), Russell Henley (+2/59th)

