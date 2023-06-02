The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.

In 67.9% of his 53 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 53 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (34.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.7%).

In 39.6% of his games this year (21 of 53), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 27 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings