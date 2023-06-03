The Cincinnati Reds, including Curt Casali (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is hitting .179 with two doubles and five walks.

Casali has picked up a hit in nine games this year (40.9%), including one multi-hit game.

In 22 games played this season, he has not homered.

Casali has driven in a run in three games this year (13.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this year (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .208 AVG .091 .240 OBP .333 .208 SLG .091 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/0 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 12 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

