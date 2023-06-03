Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jake Fraley (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has eight doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .245.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in 29 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (7.8%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Fraley has had an RBI in 21 games this season (41.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (23.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (40.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Rea (2-3) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
