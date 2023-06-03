Kevin Newman -- batting .412 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is hitting .282 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

In 65.8% of his games this year (25 of 38), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in two of 38 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 28.9% of his games this year, Newman has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 38 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .264 AVG .182 .286 OBP .229 .396 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 2/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 18 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings