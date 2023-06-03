Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Newman -- batting .412 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Brewers
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
|Reds vs Brewers Prediction
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is hitting .282 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- In 65.8% of his games this year (25 of 38), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in two of 38 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.9% of his games this year, Newman has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 38 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.264
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.396
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.