Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .516 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .250 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Maile has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.6% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Maile has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 22 games so far this season.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.500
|.250
|OBP
|.600
|.263
|SLG
|.875
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 76 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
