Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After hitting .297 with three doubles, six walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .258.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel has driven in a run in 21 games this year (50.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (38.1%), including five multi-run games (11.9%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (78.9%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (52.6%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
