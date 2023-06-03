Reds vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (26-31) and Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.
The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (2-3) against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (3-3).
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 6-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Reds have gone 5-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (six of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The Reds have won in 19, or 43.2%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Cincinnati has a mark of 17-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (262 total runs).
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|@ Cubs
|W 8-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Drew Smyly
|May 30
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-8
|Ben Lively vs Brayan Bello
|May 31
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Luke Weaver vs James Paxton
|June 1
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Hunter Greene vs Chris Sale
|June 2
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Brandon Williamson vs Corbin Burnes
|June 3
|Brewers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
|June 4
|Brewers
|-
|Ben Lively vs Adrian Houser
|June 5
|Brewers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Julio Teheran
|June 6
|Dodgers
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 7
|Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 8
|Dodgers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Clayton Kershaw
