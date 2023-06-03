The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer take the field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 44 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati ranks 14th in the majors with 262 total runs scored this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.455 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (3-3) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox W 9-8 Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox L 8-2 Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home Luke Weaver Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Hunter Greene Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw

