Colin Rea will toe the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) on Saturday, June 3 against the Cincinnati Reds (26-31), who will answer with Graham Ashcraft. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Reds have -105 odds to play spoiler. Milwaukee is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +135 odds). The total for the game is listed at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (2-3, 4.89 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-3, 5.55 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 16-13 (winning 55.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (43.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won 17 of 41 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 6-4.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Senzel 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Jonathan India 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

