Christian Yelich and Jonathan India are two of the players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Graham Ashcraft Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Ashcraft Stats

Graham Ashcraft (3-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 12th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Ashcraft has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.55), 64th in WHIP (1.491), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Ashcraft Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs May. 28 5.0 5 3 3 6 3 vs. Cardinals May. 23 5.0 10 7 7 5 0 at Rockies May. 17 5.0 10 7 7 3 1 at Marlins May. 12 5.2 6 4 3 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 7 1.2 6 8 8 3 2

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

India Stats

India has 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 26 RBI (60 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .278/.368/.431 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 1 at Red Sox Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 59 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .286/.355/.495 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 51 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .258/.352/.399 on the season.

Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with seven walks.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 40 hits with four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBI.

He's slashing .238/.323/.488 so far this season.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Blue Jays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

