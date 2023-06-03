Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Brewers on June 3, 2023
Christian Yelich and Jonathan India are two of the players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Graham Ashcraft Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Ashcraft Stats
- Graham Ashcraft (3-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 12th start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Ashcraft has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.55), 64th in WHIP (1.491), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Ashcraft Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|6
|3
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|5.0
|10
|7
|7
|5
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|5.0
|10
|7
|7
|3
|1
|at Marlins
|May. 12
|5.2
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 7
|1.2
|6
|8
|8
|3
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Graham Ashcraft's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
India Stats
- India has 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 26 RBI (60 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashing .278/.368/.431 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 59 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .286/.355/.495 so far this year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 51 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .258/.352/.399 on the season.
- Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with seven walks.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has 40 hits with four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBI.
- He's slashing .238/.323/.488 so far this season.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Rowdy Tellez or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.