On Saturday, Spencer Steer (.692 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 59 hits, batting .286 this season with 25 extra-base hits.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Steer has had a hit in 36 of 54 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (31.5%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (14.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.9% of his games this season, Steer has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 28 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings