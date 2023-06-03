Stuart Fairchild -- hitting .273 with four doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.
  • Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 41.7% of his games this year (20 of 48), with multiple hits six times (12.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • In 11 games this year (22.9%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 13 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.167 AVG .250
.333 OBP .368
.333 SLG .406
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
12/5 K/BB 9/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 26
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rea (2-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
