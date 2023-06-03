Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Stuart Fairchild -- hitting .273 with four doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Brewers.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Brewers
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
|Reds vs Brewers Prediction
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.
- Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 41.7% of his games this year (20 of 48), with multiple hits six times (12.5%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In 11 games this year (22.9%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 13 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (2-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.