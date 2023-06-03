2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
After two rounds of play at the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Justin Suh leads (-8). Watch the third round unfold from Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.
How to Watch the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Start Time: 7:55 AM ET
- Venue: Muirfield Village GC
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,571 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Justin Suh
|1st
|-8
|70-66
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2nd
|-7
|72-65
|Patrick Cantlay
|3rd
|-6
|71-67
|David Lipsky
|3rd
|-6
|69-69
|Si Woo Kim
|5th
|-5
|71-68
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|1:35 PM ET
|Hideki Matsuyama (-7/2nd), Justin Suh (-8/1st), Justin Suh (-8/1st)
|1:05 PM ET
|Sepp Straka (-4/7th), Rory McIlroy (-4/7th)
|1:25 PM ET
|David Lipsky (-6/3rd), David Lipsky (-6/3rd), Patrick Cantlay (-6/3rd)
|12:55 PM ET
|Patrick Rodgers (-4/7th), Jon Rahm (-4/7th), Patrick Rodgers (-4/7th)
|12:30 PM ET
|Jordan Spieth (-3/12th), Luke Donald (-3/12th)
|12:10 PM ET
|Stephan Jaeger (-2/17th), Tyrrell Hatton (-2/17th)
|12:40 PM ET
|Rickie Fowler (-4/7th), Lee Hodges (-3/12th), Rickie Fowler (-4/7th)
|1:15 PM ET
|Mark Hubbard (-5/5th), Mark Hubbard (-5/5th), Si Woo Kim (-5/5th), Si Woo Kim (-5/5th)
|11:35 AM ET
|Xander Schauffele (-1/22nd), Gary Woodland (-1/22nd)
|12:20 PM ET
|Austin Eckroat (-3/12th), Austin Eckroat (-3/12th), Wyndham Clark (-3/12th)
