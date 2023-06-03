Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Benson -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .139 with a triple and two walks.
- Benson has picked up a hit in three games this season (21.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.
- Benson has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.125
|.000
|OBP
|.222
|.000
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|9/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
