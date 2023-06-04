Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India and his .476 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Brewers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Brewers
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .425.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.
- India has picked up a hit in 42 of 58 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 58), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- India has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year (63.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|24 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|22 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Houser (1-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .314 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.