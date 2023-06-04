The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India and his .476 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Brewers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .425.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.

India has picked up a hit in 42 of 58 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 58), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

India has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year (63.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 30 GP 28 24 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 22 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings