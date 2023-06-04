On Sunday, Nick Senzel (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is batting .256 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 62.8% of his games this season (27 of 43), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (27.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in four games this year (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Senzel has driven in a run in 21 games this year (48.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (37.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
.241 AVG .294
.305 OBP .351
.352 SLG .500
4 XBH 3
1 HR 2
9 RBI 6
15/4 K/BB 3/3
2 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 19
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (78.9%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%)
11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (77 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houser (1-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • In five games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .314 against him.
