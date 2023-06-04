Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 104-93 win over the Heat, Jokic totaled 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

In this piece we'll examine Jokic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.5 32.1 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 12.8 Assists 10.5 9.8 11.8 PRA 51.5 46.1 56.7 PR 40.5 36.3 44.9 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

Jokic is responsible for taking 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.

He's made 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 25.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per contest.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 40 27 10 14 1 1 1 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

