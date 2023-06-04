On Sunday, June 4, Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (26-32) host Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (31-27) at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers -105 moneyline odds to win. Milwaukee is a 1.5-run favorite (at +150 odds). The game's total is set at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively - CIN (3-2, 1.99 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (1-1, 4.07 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 12 games this season and won six (50%) of those contests.

The Reds have gone 6-6 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Reds have not been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 13 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 13-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +3000 - 5th

