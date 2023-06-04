On Sunday, Tyler Stephenson (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .245.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 36 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 55 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (32.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.5%).

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (22 of 55), with two or more runs three times (5.5%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 27 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 1 (3.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

