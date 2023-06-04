Will Benson -- hitting .208 with a triple and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Benson is hitting .154 with a triple and four walks.

Benson has picked up a hit in four games this season (26.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his 15 games this season.

Benson has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .125 .000 OBP .222 .000 SLG .125 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 9/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 8 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

