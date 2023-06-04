Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Will Benson -- hitting .208 with a triple and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .154 with a triple and four walks.
- Benson has picked up a hit in four games this season (26.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his 15 games this season.
- Benson has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.125
|.000
|OBP
|.222
|.000
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|9/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.07, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .314 batting average against him.
