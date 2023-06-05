The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .257 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this season (31 of 53), with more than one hit 11 times (20.8%).

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has had at least one RBI in 43.4% of his games this season (23 of 53), with two or more RBI eight times (15.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26.4% of his games this season (14 of 53), with two or more runs four times (7.5%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3 Home Away 26 GP 27 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (40.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings