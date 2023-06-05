Monday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (32-28) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (18-41) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Marlins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Marlins will look to Braxton Garrett (1-2) against the Royals and Carlos Hernandez (0-3).

Marlins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Marlins have won three of their last five games against the spread.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 14, or 60.9%, of those games.

Miami is 5-1 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 233 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).

Royals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Royals' record against the spread is 3-4-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those matchups).

The Royals have been victorious in 15, or 31.9%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 6-22 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (229 total, 3.9 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 31 Padres W 2-1 Braxton Garrett vs Blake Snell June 1 Padres L 10-1 Jesús Luzardo vs Joe Musgrove June 2 Athletics W 4-0 Edward Cabrera vs Shintaro Fujinami June 3 Athletics W 12-1 Eury Pérez vs Luis Medina June 4 Athletics W 7-5 Sandy Alcantara vs Paul Blackburn June 5 Royals - Braxton Garrett vs Carlos Hernandez June 6 Royals - Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Greinke June 7 Royals - Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Lyles June 9 @ White Sox - Eury Pérez vs Dylan Cease June 10 @ White Sox - Sandy Alcantara vs Michael Kopech June 11 @ White Sox - Braxton Garrett vs Lucas Giolito

Royals Schedule