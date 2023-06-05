The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Joey Wiemer on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 46 home runs this season, the third-lowest total in MLB play.

Cincinnati is 22nd in baseball with a .389 slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 12th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

Cincinnati has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (271 total runs).

The Reds are fifth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 mark in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.04).

The Reds average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.453).

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox L 8-2 Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers L 10-8 Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home - Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Luke Weaver Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals - Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals - Away - Miles Mikolas

