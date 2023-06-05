Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (32-27), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (26-33) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, June 5. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+110). Cincinnati is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: TBA - CIN vs Julio Teheran - MIL (1-1, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 4-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

In the last 10 games, the Reds have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (50%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 9-10 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Kevin Newman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

