On Monday, Spencer Steer (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 61 hits, batting .288 this season with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 31st in slugging.

In 37 of 56 games this year (66.1%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (32.1%).

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has an RBI in 22 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

He has scored in 28 of 56 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 28 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings