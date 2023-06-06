The Chicago Sky (4-3) go head to head with the Indiana Fever (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network and The U.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and The U
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-6) 158.5 -260 +220
BetMGM Sky (-5.5) 157.5 -250 +200
PointsBet Sky (-5.5) 158.5 -240 +175
Tipico Sky (-6.5) 159.5 -270 +205

Fever vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sky have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • Indiana has covered the spread when playing as at least 6-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.
  • So far this season, two of Sky games have hit the over.

