Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jonathan India (hitting .220 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has an OPS of .783, fueled by an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .421. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 91st in slugging.
- India will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 with one homer in his last games.
- India has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 60 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- India has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 61.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|26 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|22 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 76 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 1.77 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .151 to his opponents.
