On Tuesday, June 6, Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (35-25) visit Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (27-33) at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+145). The total for the game has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin - LAD (3-1, 1.77 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 5.36 ERA)

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 30 out of the 48 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 6-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (46.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Dodgers went 3-2 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (42.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Kevin Newman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Curt Casali 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +3300 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.