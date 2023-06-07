Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Maile -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on June 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .226 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Maile has picked up a hit in 45.8% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (12.5%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this season (16.7%), Maile has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.500
|.250
|OBP
|.600
|.263
|SLG
|.875
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 6.54 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.