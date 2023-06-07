Wednesday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-26) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (28-33) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson.

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Reds' record against the spread is 5-3-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in eight of those contests).

The Reds have won in 20, or 43.5%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Cincinnati has won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (282 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 5.01 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Reds Schedule