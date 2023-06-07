How to Watch the Reds vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Brandon Williamson takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.
- Cincinnati ranks 22nd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 282 (4.6 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined 1.441 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Williamson (0-0) for his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In four starts, Williamson has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 10-8
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-1
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Miles Mikolas
|6/11/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Adam Wainwright
|6/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Zack Greinke
