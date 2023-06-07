Brandon Williamson takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati ranks 22nd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 282 (4.6 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined 1.441 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Williamson (0-0) for his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In four starts, Williamson has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers L 10-8 Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers W 2-0 Home Andrew Abbott Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Luke Weaver Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals - Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals - Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals - Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.