The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-26) and the Cincinnati Reds (28-33) will square off on Wednesday, June 7 at Great American Ball Park, with Noah Syndergaard starting for the Dodgers and Brandon Williamson taking the hill for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-155). The over/under for the game has been set at 11 runs.

Reds vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-4, 6.54 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 4.29 ERA)

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 30, or 61.2%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 20, or 43.5%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Reds have won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Jonathan India 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Luke Maile 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +1600 - 5th

