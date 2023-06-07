You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Jonathan India and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds heading into their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

India Stats

India has 65 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.363/.421 on the year.

India will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a home run and six RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 3 1 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 1

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 25 walks and 31 RBI (63 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .290/.368/.493 on the season.

Steer takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Syndergaard Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for his 12th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.

Syndergaard has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 31 5.0 7 5 5 2 2 at Rays May. 26 6.0 8 6 6 3 1 at Cardinals May. 20 5.0 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Twins May. 15 4.0 4 2 2 5 0 at Brewers May. 9 1.0 1 0 0 0 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 82 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .333/.406/.569 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 2

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 36 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .258/.366/.529 so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 4-for-4 2 2 3 10 1 vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0

