Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Dodgers on June 7, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Jonathan India and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds heading into their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
India Stats
- India has 65 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .279/.363/.421 on the year.
- India will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a home run and six RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 25 walks and 31 RBI (63 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .290/.368/.493 on the season.
- Steer takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with a double, four walks and three RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Syndergaard Stats
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for his 12th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.
- Syndergaard has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Syndergaard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|at Rays
|May. 26
|6.0
|8
|6
|6
|3
|1
|at Cardinals
|May. 20
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 15
|4.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 82 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .333/.406/.569 so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 36 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .258/.366/.529 so far this season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|4-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|10
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
